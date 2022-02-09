MotoGP observers expect a Ducati on the shields for 2022, with ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia given by many as the favorite for the world title, even more so than the reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo, after the trend shown in the final phase of the season and confirmed by the good feelings of the Sepang test. But the Italian wanted to dampen the enthusiasm in the interview given to the Gazzetta dello Sport, drawing up his personal starting grid that sees the transalpine rival in pole position, him behind along with Marquez, Miller, Mir, Morbidelli. Is exactly Marc Marquez one cannot but consider a contender for the world title, both because of his great experience – in a few days he will be 29 years old – and for what is shown in the second part of 2021, where in the last four races before being stopped by diplopia (double vision ) had won two wins, a second and a fourth place.

The Honda champion finished seventh in the world championship, despite only ten points out of the eighteen races scheduled. In fact, 4 GPs were missed due to injury, 4 those ended with a retirement, while the 15th place in the Red Bull Ring also falls into the calculation of the points, arrived after a slip in the wet. In short, it is impossible to give up ’93’, which on the sidelines of the Sepang tests released some significant statements on his health: “I can say that physically I feel like in 2018 or 2019. I feel good now, but I started physical training just two weeks ago. On the first day I managed to lap well, but on the second I struggled to maintain a constant pace. My vision is now perfect, but I have noticed a lack of strength in the shoulder. I had no pain, plus a sense of discomfortbut it’s a positive note “. Spanish is more determined than ever: “We are working to fight for the world championship, as if it were the first of my career. This is my mentality ”.