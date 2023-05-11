Marc Marquez is back and will race – finally – at the French Grand Prix after missing a few races due to physical problems that forced him to watch some races from his sofa at home in Cervera.

The 8-times world champion suffered a double long lap penalty for colliding with Miguel Oliveira in the first round of the year, the Portuguese Grand Prix held in Portimao a few weeks ago.

Marquez should have served the penalty at the Argentine Grand Prix as stated and put in writing by the FIM race stewards to the Honda rider himself. Marc, however, didn’t discount it due to his absence from the event for physical reasons.

The penalty was postponed to the next event, but Marquez also did not race at Termas de Rio Hondo in Argentina. Honda appealed, finding it was against the regulations and the FIM Court of Appeal handed down a final verdict overturning the penalty on the Tuesday before the French Grand Prix.

Today, finally, it was Marc Marquez who commented on the situation: “I mean, for me it’s normal. When I received that penalty, the rules… Now they’ve changed. But when I received that penalty, when I went to the stewards “I completely agreed to receive it because I had made a big mistake. But when we talked I should have paid for it in Argentina. Then, after two days, someone changed it. I don’t know who did it, but it’s not my fault.”

“Now it seems they’ll change it for the future, but I don’t think it’s the best solution, because by changing this rule the riders will run more risks, because it was easy for me to come to Jerez, take the penalty and stop in the garage. We have to avoid that” .

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez is referring to an undated penalty protocol that was issued to all teams and riders on March 30, two days after the stewards reviewed the Spaniard’s punishment, which states that “if the rider does not participate to the next event due to a subsequent and unrelated injury or illness (not sustained during the incident itself), then the penalty is considered served and is not deferred to subsequent events”.

Protocol says this is to prevent riders from starting a race just to serve a penalty, thus causing danger to competitors, but Marquez thinks the opposite will happen.

“I read that they changed, like the penalty you get will be for the next race you ride if you don’t get hurt [per l’incidente per cui sei stato penalizzato]”, he added.

“But for me this will just create a situation like what happened in the past, like when [Luca] Marini did it in Moto2″.

“It’s normal, a situation will arise in which the riders will be forced to go back and a bad image will be created, because they will get the penalty and stop in the garage and that’s it. So, they have to find another system.”

The reversal of Marquez’s penalty comes as the riders and stewards are set for a decisive meeting this weekend to discuss the stewards’ inconsistencies this season.

Asked by Motorsport if he has confidence in the penalty review process after what happened with his penalty, he replied: “I don’t know. That’s what I explained. I received the penalty in the Portimao GP, which was obviously fully understood.” and that I accepted because I made a mistake. But it was for the GP of Argentina, and it was on the paper that I signed, and so I asked the stewards again ‘it was for the GP of Argentina’ and they told me to Yes”.

“Then I had the surgery, but for some reason someone changed this document. It wasn’t my mistake. But believe me, the worst penalty was to stay home for three races in a row. It’s the worst penalty that a athlete can receive”.