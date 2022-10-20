The Aragon Grand Prix represented Marc Marquez’s return to the track, 100 days after the last time, but the Phillip Island race marked the real return of the Honda rider, who fought hard for victory for all 27 turns. Of course, the Australian one is always a particular track and the Spaniard knows it well. However, the Australian GP first of all proved to the rider himself that he can be strong again in view of 2023.

The situation will be a bit different at Sepang, a very physical track that requires a lot of effort. Although the recovery is proceeding in the right direction, Marquez is still not feeling at his best and does not believe he can show what we saw last week. What he can say, however, is certainly that the Asian trip was a good test that he passed brilliantly.

“I think we will finish these trips outside Europe with more motivation, because when you work as hard as we are doing at Honda and then results like Motegi, Buriram and Phillip Island arrive, it’s important. It pushes you to continue in this direction for the future. At Sepang we are back a bit with our feet on the ground, because it is physically demanding anyway. Then Australia was very special, it’s one of my favorite tracks ”.

Phillip Island showed the Marc Marquez we all know, but Sepang will be another story. However, the Catalan explains how his physical condition is improving despite the effort put in in these first races after the fourth operation and the sensations are more than positive: “After three consecutive races, Aragon, Motegi and Buriram, I felt a little ‘ tired out. But the break did me good because when I arrived in Australia I immediately felt better on the bike. The recovery after the race was also different, the muscles were more relaxed. Sepang is complicated due to the temperature and other factors, but I’m ready to fight and I don’t want to think about the arm. In some respects I still suffer, but now I try to make the most of my strengths and my experience to be able to make the most of every condition. I think I will really see my level in the winter, I will understand if we are close or if there is still a lot to improve ”.

Marc does not make any announcements in view of the weekend, but he thinks that Sepang could be a good weekend to continue working for next season. Here the winter tests will take place and Honda takes the opportunity to test, as already done on Friday at Phillip Island: “In Australia we had a lot of news, for example the wings on the rear. Then there are internal things that you haven’t seen from the outside, but that I tried at Phillip Island and will try again here. There we tried them during free practice but when I saw that I could get a good result, from FP4 we changed the working method and concentrated on the race. But Sepang is an excellent track on which to test the news, you can collect a lot of data. I will try some things again and it is especially important in view of the Valencia tests ”.

Inevitably, the discussion turns on the fight for the world championship, which at the moment is between Pecco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo. Asked about the possibilities of the two, Marc Marquez explains his point of view: “This is the first opportunity for Pecco, but it is the last for Fabio. Quartararo is a champion, he must react. I expect them to do that and it will be nice to see what they do here in Sepang. In Australia Fabio risked a lot, but here he will have to take even more risks if he wants to take the world championship fight to Valencia ”.

“Quartararo is doing incredible things this year, because when you fight without an engine in the race, it’s tough. At the beginning of the season we often saw him start from the front and win on the break, but if you are in the middle of the group and you have to fight, especially against the Ducatis, you get stuck. I hope Fabio can do in the last two races what he did at the beginning of the year. But Pecco did a great second half of the season, so they both deserve the title ”, concludes Marc.