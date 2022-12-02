The last ‘official’ act of the 2022 season for Marc Marquez was participating in the Thanks Day Honda, which took place in Motegi in the presence of all the most important names linked to the Japanese giant, from two to four wheels. The phenomenon from Cervera had the opportunity to make friends with Max Verstappen and with all the drivers who bring Honda-developed engines to the track in Formula 1, but he was also able to visit the Tokyo house museum dedicated to two and four wheels, the Honda Collection Hall. Here Marquez’s imagination was kidnapped by NSR500the racing car that Honda had built to compete in the premier class of MotoGP before the advent of MotoGP.

A legendary bike that was the symbol of the years of absolute domination exercised by Honda on the world of two wheels during the 90s. The peak was reached in 1997 when the NSR500 thanks to the trio Doohan, Criville, Okada he won all the races on the calendar. The Australian centaur, in particular, was the star of that era of the 500 class, with five consecutive world titles

Doohan’s iconic Honda #1 it was certainly the bike that most intrigued Marquez on his tour, so much so that the eight-time world champion asked for the possibility of organizing a private test to be able to ride it on the track. “We have to organize a test with the NSR500 – suggested the Spaniard, in a video released by the Honda Repsol team itself – but a real test! I’ve never tried it, only here once in the straight. Imagine what video would come out”.

“We need to organize a test”@marcmarquez93 on the NSR500, what do you think?#Sashimi 🐠 pic.twitter.com/aNfqoWlomM — Repsol Honda Team (@HRC_MotoGP) December 1, 2022