MotoGP Montmeló, Honda nightmare: occupies the last four positions of the Practice

The technical abyss that grips the Honda and in general the Japanese bikes hit a new dishonorable low point today: four bikes from the house of the golden wing occupied the last four positions (and counting also the Yamaha they are six out of six) in the Montmeló Tests. Not even the home air manages to give Marc a different twist Marquez and Joan Mirmore and more dejected and unmotivated at the wheel of a RC213V always conspicuously unstable and unpredictable.

More than a rider, Marquez is now a tester for a manufacturer in extreme difficulty. In fact, the Spanish champion carried out comparative aerodynamic tests between the old package and the update brought to Austria and once again he crashed (fortunately without consequences) despite following the zero-risk approach to avoid injuries.

Marquez’s words

“Logically the situation is complicated. I knew it perfectly well, but until you try you can’t dramatize the situation. But all the weak points we have this year are at this circuit: long corners, traction, little grip in general. It’s not an excuse, it’s just that the others get ahead and we lose a lot. We are far behind. All that remains is mental exercise, patience, low expectations, work, focus on ourselves, work to try to improve the project for the future“, this is his bitter comment on the day, reported by Brand. “How long will I continue with this attitude? Hard to tell. For the moment I can’t do anything else. All we have to do is hold on, be there, do some laps, don’t lose the feeling with the bike. I don’t know how long it will last, time will tell. Three months ago I was telling myself that I could never accept this situation, because it wouldn’t be me. But in the end you find yourself in a dynamic which is one you have to admit, you have to look for a solution to not make your blood bitter, otherwise you won’t live. Let’s see if there’s an evolution in the Misano tests. The obligation, as riders, is to keep pushing and do our best because you’re a professional and you work for Honda. I already said in the Valencia tests that with this base we couldn’t go far. I started the season well, telling myself I was going to make it, I haven’t felt this good physically in a long time, but with so many injuries you change your mindset“.

Mira’s words

For teammate Mir, who blew out 26 candles today, it was the worst birthday ever from a sporting point of view. The Spaniard, even 22nd, commented on his Friday: “We expected this weekend to be difficult because Montmeló is always a very critical circuit in terms of grip, the corners are very long and you have to manage the laps with the ‘accelerator. This year is the area we worked on the most, so we need to continue working on it here as well. I spent the day working on setting up the bike. The goal for tomorrow is to improve the feeling to be able to push harder”.