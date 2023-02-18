Honda’s inability to bring a winning bike to the track in recent years has led many to wonder how long Marc Marquez will be able to continue with the team. The multiple world champion has a contract that expires at the end of 2024, but in the docuseries “All in” distributed by Amazon Prime, he suggests that last season he made it clear to the top management that if they didn’t give him the tools necessary to win, he would it would be organized somehow.

It was precisely on the occasion of the presentation of this docuseries (which will be released on Monday 20 February) that Motorsport.com was able to speak with the Catalan, asking him if, if he doesn’t fight for victories this year, he would give Honda the opportunity to try again in 2024 or consider early exit. He also asked if in the second case Honda would make things easy for him: “The good thing is that I have such a good relationship with Honda and we respect each other so much. I feel very respected at the factory level by Honda and I have respected them since I arrived in MotoGP in 2013″.

“Each has given so much to the other, therefore every decision is joint. I think that would be a mistake and forcing situations is not my style. Everything happens jointly, it has to go smoothly. But my dream is to win again with Honda. This is what I have in mind at the moment”, continued the rider from Cervera.

For this, Marc immediately shuts down the rumors that indicate that he is considering leaving Honda: “It’s not in my plans. This was a rumor given the situation that Honda has been experiencing for two years now, but I have no plans to change air. I still have two years on my contract, it would be a big mistake to be in February and think about leaving when you still have two years on your contract with Honda.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: MotoGP

The Catalan considers it a mistake to think only of recent times and forget everything he has achieved with the Japanese manufacturer since he arrived in MotoGP: “I like to look at things as a whole, and the summary is that from 2013 to 2020 we won six titles, then I got injured and I had two years where I was hardly ever on the track. On a physical level, I was on the track many times, but I didn’t ride as I wanted and Honda suffered”.

“The Honda has always been a difficult bike. In 2018 or 2019 I won many races, but the other Hondas weren’t keeping up, this gives me the confidence that maybe this year we can be several Hondas ahead. There’s no shortage of riders, we have Alex Rins and Joan Mir, two riders with an official HRC contract who will do very well”.

Marquez admits that nobody knows what will happen in two years, but he wants to clarify that his main desire is to win… with Honda: “Obviously, when we talk to Honda, we always look at everything in the long term. I have told them many times that my goal is to win and to do it with them. But the main one is to win. Then there are many circumstances that can change. In two years I don’t know what Honda will be like or how I will be, if I want to continue with them or even if they want to continue with me. But these are guesses and right now it doesn’t affect us, so the main goal for both of us is to continue winning together.”

Finally, he spoke of the situation the brand is experiencing, while Yamaha seems to have brought an engine that works, Ducati threatens to take a further step forward with the champion bike and Aprilia consolidates itself as the third force in the field: “I think the situation is tough for everyone, but especially for Honda. It’s tough for me because I feel like a Honda rider, part of the Honda family, and it’s tough on a sporting level. But even seeing how they suffer is tough for Honda”.

“We are the Repsol Honda Team and we are obliged to fight for the title every year, whether it’s me or my teammate. One of the two has to win the title. If you are in the best team in the world, with the best palmarès, you are forced to do this”.