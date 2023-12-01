MotoGP | Marquez on his debut: “Ducati much less physical than Honda”

Last Tuesday, one of the most awaited test days of recent months finally took place. On a Valencia track completely invaded by the media, Marc Marquez completed his first laps at the controls of what will be, at least for next season, the Gresini Racing bike with which he will try to rediscover the fun of racing.

The Spaniard impressed everyone present and those who followed the test through the different options available. He completed a total of 49 laps, with the best lap in 46th which placed him in fourth place in the time table, as the second Ducati rider – Marco Bezzecchi finished second – and less than two tenths behind the Aprilia of Maverick Vinales, the fastest of all.

Given that his contractual commitments, both with Honda and with other sponsors, prevented him from making statements, the only testimony that could be extrapolated from the #93’s first contact with the GP23 was the smile aimed at Frankie Carchedi, his new race engineer, and the comments of Michele Masini, Gresini’s sporting director, who defined the day as “incredible”.

However, an indiscreet camera that did not fail to film one of the Cervera rider’s entrances to the garage recorded a conversation between Marquez and Carchedi, in which he expressed his feelings on the behavior of the Italian bike.

Naturally, the Catalan takes as a reference the bike he has raced with for the last eleven years, his entire life in MotoGP. In general terms, the multiple champion underlines the level of traction of the Ducati, as well as its agility in changing direction, a circumstance which makes it much less demanding than the Honda from a physical point of view.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

“There is a lot of grip at the rear. Physically, the Ducati is much less demanding than the Honda. It is very easy to change direction. I noticed it a lot between turns 9 and 10, and between 12 and 13”, explained Marquez , in these just over two minutes of footage, which probably won’t last long because they are subject to the release of rights. In his presentation, the Lleida-born driver also made it clear that he does not yet have enough confidence to enter the corners in total safety.

“When I brake from a straight line I can’t brake aggressively, because if you do that the rear lifts and at that point the bike becomes unstable. When I enter a corner it gives me more confidence than the previous bike. I don’t know when I’ll lose the front. I still have enough confidence to throw myself on the inside,” Marquez said.

“Also, you can’t overdo it with this bike. If you do, the front moves and you get pushed out. You have to stop it before going in,” added the Catalan rider, who