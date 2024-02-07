Sepang has not been an easy and positive test so far for Marc Marquez, who after eleven seasons as number one rider of the official Honda team, left everything to join Gresini Racing, a satellite team of Ducati Gresini, where he shares the garage with his brother Alex.In his first season away from HRC, Marquez is trying to adapt to a new way of working and …Continue reading

#MotoGP #Marquez #I39m #fast #title