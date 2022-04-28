In the post-injury period, Marc Marquez never hit the podium in the first five races of a championship, something that only happened to him in his debut year in the World Championship, 2008. Unlike in 2021, however, the Cabroncito is in the running for the title. He did not get on the podium but has only 38 points to recover from the leaders of the Fabio classification Quartararo and Alex Rinsdespite having missed two out of five races due to the worsening of the vertical diplopia following the crash in the warm-up in Indonesia.

Last year there were 62 points of difference at this point of the year, but the Honda phenomenon does not want to think about the numbers. In his head there is only the track. He believes he needs to improve, but the bike also needs to make progress: “We need to understand what the main problem is. In some wider circuits the bike works well, in narrower ones it doesn’t. Whether the solution is near or far, we don’t know. We have the potential, but we need to exploit it more, because we were far from podium and victory in Portimão. We are suffering especially in the race, we want to be faster. Also on a personal level I have to improve. Let’s see how the PL1s go“, He said in the press conference in Jerez de la Frontera. “The tests on Monday? For me they start already tomorrow. We will try things, maybe not always new. The other bikes have a good base, we have to look for it too. From there we will try new things“.