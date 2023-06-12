Marquez, another zero at Mugello

Also at Mugello Marc Marquez fell. The eight-time world champion, on the other hand, is always “hanged” on his Honda. A characteristic that he has in his DNA and which has allowed him to extract 110% from the vehicle, and which he carries with him even in these difficult times, in the first “full” year after the physical ordeal and the four operations on his right arm, and above all with a bike that no longer responds as he wants.

Marquez’s words

The #93 explained his approach to racing: “My aggressive riding style is one of my strengths and sometimes my weakness. It’s my killer mentality. I always attack, never defend. Most of the time it benefits me, but sometimes it can be negative. For example, when I try to come back too early from an injury, I need the good professionals around me to stop me. But I tell them: ‘When I’m hurt I’m like an animal in a cage’. I also tell the doctor: ‘When you open this prison I am an animal that wants to get out and I will escape. So don’t open this prison before you think I’m ready to go.’ Maybe sometimes I take too many risks, but I can’t ride a bike worrying about crashes. It’s the only way I know to go fast on a motorbike“, these are his words in an interview with Guardian.

“I never counted the stitches from the last surgery, but there are a lot of them, maybe 40. Inside the arm I have two metal plates with about 35 screws on them. So if you take an x-ray of my arm it’s a little weird. But now the limb is fine“, has continued. “In the winter we worked and made big improvements, I felt good. But then I injured my hand and couldn’t work with my arm. But I spent three weeks at home and was able to work on it, so now the function of the arm is quite normal. I continued to fight because in the end my passion for racing is more than what I suffered“.

Never in the points in the race in 2023

In the Italian Grand Prix, the Cabroncito is continuing with a negative statistic that seems incredible: between races missed due to injury and crashes, Marquez has not yet managed to finish a race on Sunday: after six rounds, the Spaniard has collected the only points in the standings exclusively from Sprint. Had he had this start to the season in 2022, he would have zero points in the standings. Now, luckily for him, the Sachsenring arrives, where he is the undisputed King. Here he has achieved 11 victories and hasn’t lost since 2009: a sensational feat will be needed to lengthen this streak.