Win or not, Marc Marquez is always a great protagonist of race weekends. Even in India it is no different, the Honda rider is at the center of the market due to the probable farewell to Honda, but he does not let himself be distracted by the market and takes advantage of the advantages that the Buddh can bring to his bike. Precisely for this reason, he grabbed a third position in the Sprint after starting from the second row and closed the Saturday of the Indian Grand Prix with satisfaction.

What we see on this Indian Saturday afternoon (late, given the late start) is a solid Marc. The eight-time world champion appears more at ease astride the RC213V despite not showing enormous satisfaction in the vehicle he has at his disposal: “The bike is the same as that of Misano and Portimao. But it’s a track similar to Austin, there are first gear corners where you don’t need too much grip, in the third sector yes, but then it’s stop and go and our bike works better. We lose a lot on tracks like Barcelona, ​​which has long corners. When I saw the track I told myself that we could do better, but I didn’t expect it like this.”

The layout of the Buddh is therefore more congenial to the Honda of the multiple world champion and he, being the great expert that he is, takes advantage of this to achieve a great result which in some ways is absolutely unexpected. To achieve this, however, Marquez found a compromise, slightly modifying his riding style, which has always been very “dirty” and aggressive, and making it cleaner.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan

“I had doubts about the rear tyre, because on hard tires our bike is a little worse even for my riding style,” explains Marc. “I like to go sideways and with this tire I don’t have the support. At the beginning of the race I was a bit bad, but then I took the right line and started to go better at the end. Changed the way you drive? It’s a bit of the whole thing, now there’s a lot of aerodynamics, if you put the bike sideways when braking, the aero breaks up the bike. Then even with the Michelins you have to ride cleanly, then the bike is different from the one I’ve been riding since 2019. You can’t be aggressive with these taller and longer bikes.”

Although the podium in the Sprint is an important result, the market is always the center of attention. Will Marc race with the Gresini team or will he stay with Honda? There is no confirmation yet, however the driver from Cervera knows well what to do in his head: “There is no one inside my head, I have clear ideas. What am I looking for, the moment. As we saw today on the track, I give 100% because Honda has given me so much and my commitment to them will be maximum as long as I’m on this bike. The most important thing is that I have clear ideas. Another meeting with Honda? There was in Portimao, at Mugello, in Austria, in Misano. There are many meetings held, always with the same topic. The most important thing is that they are looking for a solution to make a better project.”