His long love story with Honda is coming to an end and results continue to be lacking, so there will hardly be an ending to remember for Marc Marquez and the Japanese manufacturer after the beauty of six world titles won together in the space of just seven years , which however now seem like very distant memories amid the injuries and technical difficulties that have characterized the last four seasons.

With performances lacking and his seat in HRC still vacant for 2024, with Luca Marini as the big favorite to take that saddle, the rider from Cervera is now mainly used by the media as a commentator on everything that happens around him. And, inevitably, upon his arrival in Qatar, the questions focused on his heir, with Marc not hiding the fact that the direction taken by the Japanese surprised him, especially due to the duration of the contract.

“The natural step would be to sign a rider without a contract, for a year, and have both bikes free by 2025. Then we could analyze what the project is like and, if we are ready to win. Then we go to Bagnaia , Martin, Acosta, Marquez or whatever rider you want. It seems that Marini will sign for two years. So I’m a bit surprised, but Honda will have their reasons”, said #93 when asked about the probable Marini’s choice.

Criticism was very harsh on team manager Alberto Puig for the drift that Honda took and for the way in which the relationship with Marc ended, ending a year early to get on a Ducati satellite of Gresini Racing . The eight-time world champion, however, was keen to point out that in his opinion the Spanish manager is not HRC’s problem.

“There are many people who criticize Alberto, but he is an honest person and usually honest ones have few friends. He is a person who, if he thinks something, tells you without beating around the bush, and this is why I think he is fundamental for the Honda project. There are many times when a team manager cannot decide everything, I have to do it together with his staff, but I believe that Alberto has excellent ideas for the future of Honda. I believe it would be a mistake if he left this situation in a negative way, because he was always very clear and had a project in mind. Some things got done and some didn’t, but I always liked his ideas.”

Marquez was then called to comment on another much-discussed topic in the last week, namely the return of concessions for next season, which should lend a hand above all to the Japanese manufacturers to try to fill the gap that has been created with the European ones in the last years. A project that Marc shares, because he believes that he will return to putting the riders at center stage.

“I think it’s important that the manufacturers are up to the task. Especially because it’s better for the riders. If there’s a bike that’s clearly superior to the others, all the riders want it. Now they’re looking more for good bikes than good riders. If there are several bikes and manufacturers of the same level, the riders will be increasingly important. Of course there are eight Ducatis and most of the riders have the same tools, but it is good for the championship to have several manufacturers at the top, especially because if you are a great builder and you have no results…”.

Before closing, however, he clarified one fundamental thing: “The first thing is to have the concessions. Then it’s a matter of finding the way to use them: it’s not easy, because in the end it’s not easy to use them in the right way”. And he added that in any case this would not have changed his choice to leave Honda: “When I made my decision, however, I already knew that Honda would have 90-95% of the concessions for 2024”.