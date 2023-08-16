Two weeks after the British Grand Prix, the MotoGP faces the tenth round of the season, the Austrian GP, ​​where one of the great unknowns is how Marc Marquez will tackle the race.

In fact, the Catalan decided to be more cautious in the previous race, despite having crashed again, he defined himself as happy, because the idea was to regain confidence. Now, in view of the appointment at the Red Bull Ring, he ensures that he arrives in the best physical condition.

“I took advantage of the time between races to continue working on my fitness. Every day I’m always a little better, so let’s see what we can do in Austria,” said Marc Marquez.

“The weather in Spielberg can be a bit unstable, so we will have to work hard and consistently to make the most of the weekend. We know it will be another hard-working grand prix to try and improve and take a step forward for the future,” underlined the Honda rider.

Between the last race and this one, the eight-times champion has declared that KTM will soon be the brand of reference, as rumors about its future continue to spread. However, the multiple world champion has a contract with Honda and KTM has been told they are not in a position to offer one of the RC16s, as they already have five riders for four bikes.

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In Austria there will also be Joan Mir, who returned to Silverstone. Like his teammate, the Majorcan also retired in Sunday’s race after finishing the Sprint in 17th position (ahead of Marquez).

“We come to the Red Bull Ring with the intention of improving on what we did in the previous race,” said Mir. “Sunday didn’t go as planned, but in general we needed the weekend to make progress and get back to feeling good on the bike. This is the path we have to follow again, try to maximize the time we have on the track ”.

After nine races in this 2023 MotoGP season, Mir only scored points in the opening race in Portugal, then was sidelined for a month due to injury. He is thus 24th in the general standings, with only 5 points. Marquez, on the other hand, is 19th with 15 points, while Honda is last in the team championship and penultimate (only ahead of Yamaha) in the constructors’ standings.