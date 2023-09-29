Marc Marquez was asked about the news reported by Motorsport.com this Friday, namely the farewell of Shinichi Kokubu as Honda’s top technical manager in MotoGP, a move that makes clear the Tokyo manufacturer’s intention to proceed towards a renewal total, even at a structural level. Something that has always cost the Japanese in the past.

“It’s true that already in Misano we saw new faces in the garage, new people. We’ll see if the new faces bring new ideas and if they will work. But I insist, I’m not the one who has to choose who comes and what they do on the bike”, replied Marc when asked about the topic.

As for the first day of the Japanese Grand Prix, which takes place this weekend in Motegi, Marquez didn’t have much luck, as he set a fast lap that would have directly qualified him for Q2, but it was canceled due to due to a yellow flag.

And when, on his next attempt, he tried to push, he crashed at Turn 1, a strange place to crash at Motegi. A crash which, 55 seconds from the end of the session, condemned him to go through Q1 once again.

“The day went quite well. I think I had the necessary speed, but we didn’t manage to get into Q2. With the first soft tire I made a mistake; with the second there was a yellow flag, but I didn’t see it. I was behind Michele Pirro, who was preparing to overtake, and I didn’t see her. In the last attempt I went to the limit and at the first corner I ended up on the ground”, summed up the Honda rider.

“I ride well, but often in an unnatural way. But if the bike asks me to, I have no problem adapting,” he summed up his feelings on the RC213V. After seeing how well it performed in India, on a new circuit, the question was whether the progress would be confirmed at Motegi: “In India, everyone had more grip limits than here. If you add the three that are missing, we would be between 15th and 18th place,” he said.

Even though Marc has already made it clear that he won’t announce anything about his future this weekend, the questions don’t stop. “I’m not affected by anything regarding my future, but it’s mentally tiring. My relationship with Honda hasn’t changed at all. I continue to give my precise instructions to improve the project. I was offered the opportunity to test again the 2024 prototype, which is the one Joan uses. And I tried something new on the front,” he revealed.

Despite the good moment, Marquez is aware that it will be difficult to obtain a good position on the grid, which could completely compromise his race. “It will be very difficult to get into Q2. We are half a second slower than the fastest riders. The Ducati, KTM and Aprilia riders are faster than us,” said Marc.