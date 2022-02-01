Smiling face, despite the mask, a sign of victory with the hand and the trolley by the side. Marc Marquez he had himself portrayed like this, at the airport, just before leaving for Malaysia. The final destination is Sepang, for the official tests that will take place there on February 5-6. Currently, the Asian track is occupied by shakedowns, reserved for test riders, rookies and Aprilia factory officials, the only house that can enjoy concessions. The return to the track, riding a premier class bike, of the eight-time world champion is obviously awaited with great curiosity by everyone. In fact, in recent weeks Marquez has gradually regained confidence with the bikes after the long stop due to diplopia.

The Iberian champion first rode on a dirt bike, then on a road version of the RC213V. But now is the time to deal with the real racing cars. His last appearance in the premier class dates back to the victorious Misano-2 GP, won at the end of October, for what had been his second consecutive success after Austin. Then came a fall in training and vision problems. In his latest statements however, Marquez appeared rather confident. Even the first sensations related to the new bike bode well. The goal of # 93 is to complete a pre-season smoothly, in order to regain his optimal physical shape and challenge the reigning champion Fabio Quartararo and Pecco Bagnaia, his main antagonist in 2021.