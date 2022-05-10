With the second European race also filed, MotoGP flies to France for the Le Mans event, where the home rider Fabio Quartararo arrives as leader. But eyes will also be on Marc Marquez, who had a particularly difficult start to the season, but managed to close a solid weekend in Jerez in which he also fought for the podium.

The Honda rider put on a show in the last few corners, fighting against Jack Miller and Aleix Espargaro and showing that his form is improving. The feeling with the RC213V, on the other hand, still struggles to be good and Monday’s tests in Jerez were important for the whole team to understand the direction to take in view of the next races.

The first fruits of the test work can already be seen at Le Mans this weekend, where Marc Marquez arrives in ninth position, 45 points behind the championship leader Quartararo. The hope and the goal of this weekend is to improve and try to get back into the fight for the top positions, thanks to a positive Jerez Grand Prix, as well as Monday’s tests on the Andalusian track.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Overall, the Jerez weekend was good, and we also include the test because we were able to understand a lot of things. Now we come to France to see what is possible. The important thing is to keep building, keep improving and closing the gap from the riders in front. We made progress in Jerez and now we have to keep moving forward, especially after the test it is important to see how things stand. I’ve had some good races at Le Mans, while others have been more demanding, it may depend a lot on the conditions, but they look good for this weekend ”.

Pol Espargaro also left Jerez satisfied with the work done during the tests (he was the driver who completed the most laps) and hopes to put into practice right away: “Last year I think the Le Mans weekend was It was one of the first where we could really start showing our potential. I know how much the bike and I have improved since then, so I can’t wait to go back and put what we found in the test into practice. I did some good races at Le Mans, the cooler conditions and the high levels of grip suit my driving style a lot. MotoGP is very tight at the moment, so we can’t rely on the past, we need to work well from the start of the weekend, qualify well and fight hard during the race ”.