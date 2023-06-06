It is undeniable that, despite Alex Rins’ victory in Austin, the start of the 2023 MotoGP season fell short of expectations for Honda. It is equally true, however, that the Japanese manufacturer is one thing without Marc Marquez and it is completely another when the rider from Cervera is astride the RC213V.

Due to the injury to his right hand sustained in Portimao, the eight-time world champion has only managed two weekends to date, among other things going flat on both occasions in the Sunday race. But he has always qualified on the front row and in Portugal he also got on the podium in the Sprint.

Now that the serious injury to his right arm in 2020 seems to be just a bad memory, the time has come for Marc to start collecting and perhaps Mugello could go full circle from this point of view. Last year, in fact, it was in Tuscany that he announced that he would stop to undergo a fourth surgery, the one that actually finally solved his problems.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

A good result in the Italian Grand Prix could therefore also have an important symbolic value, even if it is clear that it will not be easy to fight the Ducati on their home track, moreover with a Honda that is not yet at the top. In fact, the #93 does not comment on his opportunities to do well, but he does not deny that returning to Mugello is always nice.

“It’s time to get back to work. Mugello is always a very demanding weekend, because the track is very fast and smooth. In the past I’ve had some good battles and pushing a MotoGP bike to its maximum speed on the straight is always pleasant.” Marquez said.

“Naturally, we need to see what’s possible this weekend and see what we can do together with the team to get the most out of the bike and keep trying to make progress,” he concluded.