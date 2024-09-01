After yesterday’s Sprint victory, Marc Marquez wanted to close the circle and he did it. This time the curse has been completely broken, because the highest step of the podium he climbed on is that of the Aragon Grand Prix, so the eight-time world champion has returned to impose himself in MotoGP 1043 days after the previous success obtained in Misano in 2021.

A true rebirth for the Gresini Racing rider, who literally dominated the weekend at Motorland Aragon, where the new asphalt made conditions extremely treacherous for everyone except him, who brought out his sensitivity on the front, thus signing his first Sunday feat aboard the Desmosedici GP.

A success that was almost written, given the ease with which the #93 was able to take home the short race yesterday. And in fact the Cervera rider did not make the slightest mistake, immediately taking command of operations from pole position and did not take long to start opening up a gap on his pursuers, then presenting himself under the checkered flag with a margin of just under five seconds over Jorge Martin.

The Prima Pramac Racing rider from Madrid has therefore extended his streak of races without victories, but Aragon could be a crucial weekend for him in terms of the championship. “Martinator” did not take long to move into second position, even if he also experienced a small thrill, almost making contact with Pedro Acosta’s KTM at the “corkscrew”.

Once he had consolidated his second place, however, he pulled in his oars, aware that second place was the maximum he could aspire to. Also because it was a result that would have allowed him to increase his advantage in the World Championship over Pecco Bagnaia, who after another bad start on the dirty side of the grid found himself in traffic and took a long time to find his rhythm.

In the finale, the reigning world champion seemed to be able to claw at least the lowest step of the podium, but his plans were ruined with six laps to go. In front of him, Alex Marquez arrived long at turn 12, so Pecco took advantage of this to try to pass him on the outside of turn 13, but the Spaniard from Gresini Racing did not give up and at the intersection of the lines an accident broke out in which the Piedmontese also risked a lot, finding himself under the bikes at the entrance to the gravel.

Fortunately, he passed by the medical center, but the feeling is that Bagnaia was more affected in his morale than in his body, also because when he returned to the garage he immediately said that he had only suffered some bruises. It remains a weekend to forget for him, who will therefore arrive at the home race in Misano with 23 points to recover against a Martin who continues not to win, but smiles.

The best one to take advantage of this disaster was Pedro Acosta, who thus repeated yesterday’s Sprint podium with his GasGas Tech3. A result he needed after a start to the second part of the season that was disappointing to say the least for him and for KTM, which also placed Brad Binder at the foot of the podium with fourth place.

Following is a small group of Italian riders all riding Ducatis, led by Enea Bastianini, who climbed from 14th on the grid to fifth place. Behind the rider from Rimini are Franco Morbidelli, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi. The Roman rider from Pertamina Enduro VR46, however, will probably have to serve a penalty because, together with Jack Miller and Raul Fernandez, he ended up under investigation for a pressure value lower than the minimum imposed by Michelin.

Continuing to scroll through the standings, it is worth highlighting the great recovery of Alex Rins, who brought his Yamaha up to ninth position from the back of the group, while his teammate Fabio Quartararo ended his race due to a crash. Sunday to forget for Aprilia, with the best of the RS-GPs crossing the finish line only in 11th position with Aleix Espargaro. Behind him instead is the first of the Hondas, which was that of the Japanese Takaaki Nakagami.