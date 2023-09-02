Marc Marquez can say that he had a good Saturday at the Catalan Grand Prix. It is true that he only finished 11th in the MotoGP Sprint, but even so his position contrasts with the rest of the Japanese bikes, as Lecuona was second of the Honda riders, but only in 19th position ahead of Takaaki Nakagami and Joan Mir, while the best Yamaha rider was Franco Morbidelli, 15th.

The eight-times world champion began to shape a positive short race in qualifying, obtaining the twelfth position on the starting grid and entering Q2 taking advantage of Jack Miller’s slipstream in Q1.

In the race, Marquez was able to make an excellent start and finished up to seventh, while for most of the 12 laps he was eighth, therefore in the points. However, as the laps went by he began to lose pace and was overtaken by other riders, finishing twelfth, almost 12 seconds behind the winner, Aleix Espargaró, and almost four seconds from the points.

Once the action on the track was over, the rider from Cervera admitted that it was a good day, even if he needed the reference from the Australian KTM rider in qualifying, and that he allowed himself the luxury of pushing hard in the race , in defiance of the new philosophy of not risking more than necessary, and driving only to collect data that could be useful for Honda.

“For me, personally, it was a great day,” said number 93. “Especially in Q1. It’s true that I was on Jack’s wheel, but it had to be done. Then in Q2, I didn’t want to take any more risks. In the Sprint, I wanted push hard, but in the first laps I pushed too much on the tyres, both the front and rear ones. I did it above all for myself, to stay close to the leaders and to stay motivated”.

However, the more experienced of the Marquez brothers is aware that, with the long distance of Sunday’s main race, repeating what was done on Saturday will be almost impossible: “This Sunday we will suffer more,” he said emphatically.

Marquez also acknowledged that he’s still struggling to get used to his difficult situation on the RC213V, so it’s important to have these moments of joy: “I’m happy with my personal pace. It’s strange to say it was a good day if I started twelfth and finished eleventh. It is important not to lose this speed, because sometimes you run the risk of settling down”.

“But this time I took risks, especially in Q1, and that’s where you saw that my gene comes out, the one I’m managing now,” concluded Marquez with a laugh and happy to have had a positive day at home.