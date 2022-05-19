Marc Marquez finished the French Grand Prix in sixth position, scoring a double overtaking against Fabio Quartararo and his brand mate Takaaki Nakagami. However, despite the satisfaction at the end of the Le Mans event, the seventh of the year, the Honda rider acknowledges that the distance that separated him from the winner (a good 15 seconds) was too much to … Continue reading

#MotoGP #Marquez #sense #risk #stay