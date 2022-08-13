Marc Marquez is on the sidelines from the Italian GP, ​​when he decided to get off his bike indefinitely. The reason? Undergo further surgery on his right arm, with which he hopes to put an end once and for all to the limitations he has suffered since the Jerez accident in early 2020.

DAZN has released an interview with the eight-time world champion, in which he confirms, as seen in the previous videos, that he is returning to training to recover some muscle tone, albeit with an important degree of caution.

“At the end of August, after twelve weeks of the operation, I have a CT scan, in which we have to see the evolution of the bone and it will give us the answer whether or not we can increase the pace of recovery,” he explains.

“If for any reason I have to extend my recovery by two weeks, I will have to do it, because I cannot throw away all the work I have done so far,” added the Honda rider. His entourage has not tired of repeating that it is a long process in which calm must prevail to promote a complete recovery. As the same driver said on several occasions: “There are many races, but there is only one body”.

“When the doctors say I’m strong enough, one of the first things I’m going to do is get going, because that’s where the specific muscles you need will work best and we can get to 100% as soon as possible.”

In this interview Marc also analyzes the riders market, in a summer that promises to be particularly eventful due to Suzuki’s exit from the championship at the end of the current season. “It has been an interesting year in terms of the market. There are a lot of moves. The riders who were in Honda have moved, my brother to Ducati, Pol to KTM …” said number 93.

“There are two places left at Honda. One will be taken by Alex Rins, a great rider, as he demonstrated at Silverstone, where he was at a very good level. It seems, so they say, that the second Honda Repsol will go to Joan Mir. There is none. it’s nothing confirmed, at least as far as I know, “he revealed.

For him, the arrival of new names in the brand is not a trivial matter: “I take care of Honda and the team. My intention and my hope are to see Honda at the top again, not as I have seen it in the last few races. We need teamwork, which does not make us lose any information along the way, and which the riders all give 100%. “

But he also acknowledged that the pilots need “help” from Japan. “We need a change. All the riders are suffering. When I rode this year it was a pain; not only for my arm, but also because I didn’t feel good with the bike, and that’s where we have to change to fight for the World Championship in the coming seasons “, he concluded.