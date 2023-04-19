Injury for Alex Marquez

The start of this MotoGP season looks truly magical. In Austin, only 13 out of 22 riders finished the race, practically half the grid crashed at the COTA: some at the end, some at the start, some even in the very first corners, like Alex Marquez.

The Ducati rider, hit in full by Jorge Martin, remained on the ground for a few minutes before being taken to the medical center for tests. After further visits, it emerged that Marquez suffered a tear in the vastus exterior of his left thigh and a strain of the ligaments in his left knee in the impact.

At work for Jerez

“Today’s ultrasound showed that, after Sunday’s impact, there is a muscle tear in the vastus medialis quadriceps and a strain in the knee ligament. It won’t stop me from competingbut these days I will have to reduce the level of training in order to recover for Jerez de la Frontera“, commented the Spaniard on social media.

https://twitter.com/alexmarquez73/status/1648372683443253249

Martin’s apologies

After the race, Martin wanted to apologize to his compatriot for the impact that ousted both from the Grand Prix of the Americas: “I want to apologize to Alex, but also to his entire team, for whom I have great affection. Alex was off the racing line, while I was on the outside and had to get up from turn 2 to 3, and when I entered turn 3 I lost the bike. Too bad, he was outside and in the end we both crashed”.

On the stretch around turn 3, the Pramac rider lost control of his bike just as he was engaged in a duel with his brand mate. In the crash, however, the Ducati hit the innocent brother of the eight-time world champion. Martin suffered no consequences and in the mixed zone he spoke at length with Marquez, trying to clarify himself but receiving various criticisms, even at home. Marquez himself asked for a sanction for the Prima Pramac team rider.