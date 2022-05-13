Marc’s Friday was certainly not positive Marquez in Le Mans: 13th and 14th times respectively in the morning and in the afternoon. The Spaniard stood out for two sensational saves (one per session), but in terms of timing performance and feeling he is still behind, even compared to his teammate Pol Espargaró, who is currently qualified for Q2 and in PL1 he has put them all in line. If the Cabroncito has yet to find the right set-up, the # 44 seems much more in place, which in the afternoon could have improved its 13th place if it hadn’t found yellow flags in the time attack. These are their words after the Friday in Le Mans.

Marc Marquez: “The real rescue was that of PL2, honestly that of PL1 was more fortunate! In the morning I was on the curb and I lost the front, so I tried to push with my right knee on the ground and the bike got up when we got back on the asphalt. But I’m having a little trouble figuring out how to be fast here. I need to go faster in the corners, this is our position at the moment. We need to improve tomorrow, the goal for PL3 is to enter the top ten for Q2. We’ll see what tomorrow has in store for us, we already have some ideas to test“.

Pol Espargaró: “This morning went very well and then in the afternoon I tried to improve my lap time, but there were a lot of yellow flags that stopped some of our attempts and then on my best lap I made a mistake. At the end I feel good on the bike and it’s not a bad day, but tomorrow we will have to do a good result to get a good qualifying placement. It is necessary to start in the first two rows of the grid to get a good result on Sunday. We have the pace, but we need to put it together when it matters tomorrow“.