Six-time MotoGP world champion, Marc Marquez, has been at a standstill since he underwent a complex operation on his right arm, the fourth, in June, in an attempt to regain the fitness and mobility he lost after the severe fractured humerus suffered in the 2020 Spanish GP.

Marquez is pursuing his recovery path, but this month he will make his return to the MotoGP paddock at the Red Bull Ring. The intent of this visit is to reunite with his team to be updated on the developments of the RC213V.

“Honda is in a critical moment. I’m talking a lot with my team and I’m trying to understand the 2022 bike, the situation and what’s happening,” Marquez said in a statement released by the team.

“For this reason I will go to Austria, to talk to everyone and to meet the Japanese staff of HRC, to work for the future. We are all working together, we win together, we lose together and we will get back together. I am also talking a lot with Stefan Bradl, us and Santi are working together and testing things out, because they both know how I drive. “

“At Mugello I said I would be at home, but I want to stay connected. With the previous operation I disconnected too much, and I want to be involved, so when I come back, everything will be fresher.”

Marquez also provided an update on his recovery from injury, 10 weeks after his fourth surgery on his right arm, a three-hour operation performed at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

“Step by step I feel better and the bone is healing positively – that’s the best news of all,” he said. “We are still in the rehabilitation phase; I am working very hard on the cardio part to try to be ready.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Honda Racing

“At the end of August I will have another medical checkup and from there we can take another step forward with rehabilitation, starting to push and rebuild muscles. Some days are better than others, but this is all part of the journey. I am optimistic, but I don’t want to say too much about timing until we have this control: it’s not the time to push too hard. I’ve waited a long time for this kind of feeling. “

The 29-year-old also talked about his personal “fight” with the injury and admitted that he realized, during the Spanish GP in May, that “something had to change” in terms of mobility and arm strength, despite having finished the Jerez race in fourth place.

“It was a struggle, it’s not about two days or two months, but two years,” he explained. “Last year I won some races like this, but I struggled a lot.”

“In Jerez I realized that something had to change. It was tough and it’s tough even now mentally, not because I’m not running, but because you always have some doubts about your arm. I can’t undergo another operation. I am convinced that this time it will go. good, but these thoughts are always present in the back of the mind “.

No timetable has been provided for Marquez’s return from injury, but his goal is expected to be back in action in time for post-season testing in Valencia, in order to focus on Honda’s developments in view of the 2023 season.