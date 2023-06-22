The eight-time world champion has decided not to race at last weekend’s German GP after suffering five crashes in a weekend that was arguably the nadir of his relationship with Honda.

Marquez has a contract with Honda for another year, but events in Germany have raised discussions about whether the Spaniard could terminate his deal early.

Today, upon his arrival in Holland, Marc was also asked about his future by MotoGP.com and he replied: “If I’m here, it’s because my commitment to Honda is maximum and I want to work with them to improve for the future. To improve our project”.

“I’m here to work with them. And, the way I see it, working with them for the future means for next year’s project. This year it won’t change much, so the commitment is maximum.”

Marquez suffered a broken left thumb in the Sachsenring warm-up crash, which forced him to retire from the grand prix, but he revealed he also cracked a rib.

On Sunday morning, Marquez had stated that the reason he withdrew from the Sachsenring race was that “he wasn’t ready”.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

While admitting that he has “a limit” but feels ready for the Dutch GP, Marquez underlined that his participation is “important” for Honda, given that Alex Rins and Joan Mir are still absent due to injury.

“There’s a limit, but I’m ready,” he said. “I think I’ll be ready to race. In Germany, when I crashed in the Warm-Up, in the next first hour I felt ready to go.”

“But then, as the hours went by, I felt more and more pain, especially in the ankle and the thumb fracture. But I felt strange and we discovered that the second rib was also cracked. This will be the most painful aspect of the weekend” .

“But we’ll try to start step by step and we’ll see. It was important to be here, also because two of Honda’s main riders, Mir and Rins, are injured. We wish them the best, but Honda needs bikes on the track to improve for the future”.

