True to his belief that he would never miss a podium until the checkered flag was waved, Marc Marquez took his chance with a near-limit overtaking of Nicolò Bulega, who was third entering the final corner on the final lap of the Race of Champions at WDW. The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati rider ended up on the ground, stretching out his arms as if to ask the Spaniard for explanations, who instead decided he had done nothing wrong.

In his second experience aboard the Ducati Panigale, and with Pirelli tyres, the rider from Cervera climbed onto the third step of the podium, in a race dominated by Pecco Bagnaia, while Andrea Iannone took second place.

“I don’t know if I touched Nicolò, I just heard the noise of the slide,” commented Marquez, who after his media commitments went to check on Bulega’s conditions. The latter took home the helmet of the eight-time world champion as a souvenir.

“Racing is like that when you ride to the limit, we saw it already at the first corner, where there were a lot of contacts. The overtaking was normal, I don’t know if he braked a little earlier than usual,” added the Catalan in what was his first participation in the World Ducati Week. At the next edition, he will no longer wear the colors of the Gresii team, but the red ones of the official team.

In the factory box of the Borgo Panigale company, Bagnaia, who has won two consecutive titles and is fighting for the third in a row, awaits him. The Piedmontese is experiencing his best personal moment, he got married a few days ago, and sports.

“I have no problem recognizing that Pecco is the reference of the team and the brand. He is an incredible rider and I come to that box to learn from him and try to get closer,” reflected the #93, who continues to wait for what would be his first victory on a Ducati. At the moment he has last year’s version (the GP23), but from next season he will have exactly the same bike as the reigning champion.

At the gates of the tenth round of the championship, which represents the halfway point of 2024, the Gresini team rider is third in the general classification, 56 points behind Bagnaia and 46 points less than Martin, who is second.