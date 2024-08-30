Marc Marquez, the alien. How long has it been since this nickname was used for the eight-time world champion? Friday at the Aragon Grand Prix gave us back the Marc we have been used to for so many years, the one who dominated without rivals: this was the case on Friday’s free practice at MotorLand, where he finished both sessions in the lead, also breaking the track record in the decisive afternoon session.

The 1’45”801 that is now the reference of the Spanish track is not the only interesting signal, because the Gresini team rider has also shown himself to be competitive in terms of pace. Therefore, he presents himself on Saturday as the man to beat and, compared to previous races, the objectives have also changed. After the solid Friday in Aragon, Marc does not hide and confesses that he has a goal in mind that until two weeks ago seemed unrealistic.

The victory is not that far away and he says so on Friday, the best ever since he has been at Gresini and the fastest ever since Austin 2021, the last time he finished both free practice sessions in the lead: “I had speed right from the start and when you are fast the whole work plan works well and you can work more with used tyres, you can focus less on the time attack and it is easier to work”.

“Today we had confidence and the team did a great job, we started with a good base from the beginning and that helps a lot. Let’s see if tomorrow we can continue like this because the key to the weekend will be to understand the track, the conditions are getting better and better and I think we will all get closer. Today were my ideal conditions, it was slippery, there was no traction, you lost the front and I had fun,” Marquez said.

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

A new asphalt was laid on the Aragon track, which messed up the plans a bit in the morning session, but it highlighted Marquez’s riding qualities. The Gresini rider was, obviously, the best of the Ducati riders with the GP23, which today did not appear to be that far from the GP24, indeed: “The GP23 closer to the GP24? I don’t know why. Honestly, I haven’t looked at the data and I won’t look at it today because if you’re the fastest you try to ride instinctively. But it’s true that the GP24 makes the difference.”

A dominant Friday brought back that smile on Marquez’s face, that of someone who knows he has a great opportunity in his hands: “Today I start thinking about the victory because we are the first, we are the fastest. But I don’t like to put pressure on myself… If the race were today, I wouldn’t sign for a second place, but today is only Friday and tomorrow we will have the next goal in qualifying. We will have to try to be in the first, second row at most. From that point, we will set ourselves another goal in the Sprint, but today we were super competitive”.

“The best thing is the feeling I had, I enjoyed it. This was my best Friday since 2021. We have to stay at this level, because the others will get closer. Tomorrow we will have to manage the circumstances, but we have a good opportunity this weekend to achieve the feat. But I insist, it’s only Friday and it’s not the first time we have a good day and then the weekend changes radically,” concluded the Cervera rider.