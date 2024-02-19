Marc Marquez continued to adapt to his new bike for the 2024 season, the Gresini Racing Ducati, a Desmosedici GP23. The eight-time world champion continued to look for feeling on the first day of testing in Qatar, in which he finished far behind in terms of times. The driver from Cervera finished in 16th place, the last driver to break the barrier 1'53″ …Continue reading

#MotoGP #Marquez #goal #win #frustrating