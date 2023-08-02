Leaving aside the catastrophe of the July 2020 injury in Jerez, for Marc Marquez the first part of the 2023 season is undoubtedly one of the most unrecognizable moments of his career. “Injury aside, this is the worst moment of my sporting life,” he said after crossing the line 17th in the Assen Sprint on June 24, his worst result ever.

Márquez boasts 85 victories in the World Championship, including 59 in the premier class, but he hasn’t crossed the finish line first since 20 September 2021, when he won the Emilia Romagna GP, and he hasn’t completed the distance of a Grand Prix since 23 October last year in Sepang. A situation that has sparked speculation about the rider’s future, suggesting a possible change of jersey before completing his contract with Honda, which expires at the end of 2024.

Motorsport.com was able to speak exclusively with Marquez ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix, and Marc maintained his line of “wanting to continue to grow with the project” despite Honda having its worst moment yet.

How is the rib injury that prevented you from racing at Assen, are you fully recovered?

“I recovered very well from the rib injury, very quickly. Actually, I had to rest a week longer than I wanted to, it went well because I went to Mallorca, but I wanted to start work earlier and I couldn’t, I had to extend the period due to the rib injury. But what bothered me the most was my ankle (right), which was very swollen, I broke a ligament and the area is still very swollen today. I can walk well, or for whatever reason, this ankle problem has caused discomfort in my entire right leg, both in the knee and in the pubic area I have improved in the last few days, but the recovery has taken longer than I would have liked . In this last week I’ve managed to do more bikes, and it went well. I stopped a day before (training on bikes) due to the discomfort, but physically I can say I’m feeling pretty good”.

When you left Assen you said you were going on holiday to rest, reflect and clear your mind. Were you able to think and make decisions? Were you able to move forward with your roadmap?

“Yes, I was able to think and evaluate. Especially when you’re quiet at home you can think about what happened in this first part of the season, what you did wrong, what you did right… It’s one of the things we must changing for the second part of the season is the way we approach the races Obviously I started the year, and I won’t deny it, with the aim of fighting for victories and for the World Championship, but for one reason or the day before today we are not ready, and I can’t face the second part of the season thinking of fighting for the top positions. I had too many injuries, it was impossible to get the rhythm and have confidence. So the goal for this second part of the season is to be, perhaps, less explosive, not looking for results, but with the aim of trying to continue growing with the project and, above all, to regain confidence in myself and the pace of the race.It is from Malaysia 2022 that I don’t finish a long race, even though I only missed one lap at Le Mans (he crashed with two laps to go when I was third), but it’s impossible to get into a pace like that. I’m a human being and even if I can go fast on a bike, having the race pace is another thing.”

But for a driver used to winning like you, if you don’t go looking for results, where do you find the motivation to compete?

“Right now the motivation is to bring out willpower and sacrifice, to bring out the routine. I said it at the last press conference (Assen) and that’s what I did this summer when I went to train: I tried to have fun, I enjoyed flat track, which I hadn’t done for a long time, I rode with small bikes, which help me to have fun. I tried to find a way to get out of the routine, trying to have as much fun as possible. Little by little , when I feel better on the MotoGP and see that I’m doing better, I’m sure the extra motivation to fight for the victories will come back. But we can’t hide the reality and at the moment we are not ready to fight for the top five. Maybe at some circuits specific situations can happen, as in my case in Le Mans or in the case of Alex Rins in Austin. But these are isolated situations. I led in Portimao and Le Mans, but in no other circuit. Rins was ahead in Austin, but he hasn’t done it again all season. So we have to be realistic.”

During the five week break, were you able to talk to anyone about Honda in Japan and what do you expect to find on the bike at Silverstone?

“Yes, it’s one of the things I wanted to do, to always be in touch with Alberto Puig and with the test team. Stefan Bradl tested at Misano and Jerez and when I get to Silverstone they’ll tell me exactly what’s new and what no. I know the test team worked, but then we have to see in practice whether it works or not (what they tested). But it’s clear that they’re still working and evolving. We’ll see what happens in the next races and, above all, the most important thing is the Misano test, the last one we have and that’s where we’ll start testing the bike for 2024”.

You talked about Rins and his win in Austin and today it was announced that he is leaving Honda, after only eight races and with a year and a half contract. Does he surprise you?

“Yes, it surprises me, above all because he himself said that Honda wasn’t a bad bike, that you could win with this bike. The fact that in such a short time he’s already thinking about leaving for another brand surprises me, but that’s fine. We respect his decision and if he leaves it will be because he doesn’t think Honda is such a good bike, but because he’s looking for another project.”

