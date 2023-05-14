Marc Marquez failed to complete what was proving to be a great return to the MotoGP World Championship. The Spanish driver had already given a warning on Saturday at the French Grand Prix, taking pole position and finishing fifth in a Sprint marked by an accident with Pecco Bagnaia.

And, although it was expected that he would not be able to fight at the front in this long race due to the Honda’s lack of pace and his own return from injuries, he was able to take advantage of the circumstances to fight in the leading group.

The race was an elimination race. Marquez was able to assert his weapons at the start and took the lead. Once the lead was handed over to Jack Miller, the eight-time world champion took advantage of the accidents involving Maverick Vinales and Pecco Bagnaia to stay in the leading group.

Although, after a few laps, the #93 couldn’t keep Marco Bezzecchi at bay, who ended up taking his second win of 2023 by a good margin, he managed to stay second, ahead of the two Pramac Racing riders. It was above all Jorge Martin who gave him battle, who managed to steal second place from him. In the middle of the fight with him, the rider from Cervera crashed just after the Spaniard had passed him and when there was one and a half laps left to go.

Although Marquez lost 16 points on a day in which he could have reduced his lead in the championship thanks to Bagnaia’s zero, the Catalan was not angry but satisfied with the level he managed to show, acknowledging that he enjoyed himself like he hasn’t in a while By motorbike.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

He explained: “I had a lot of fun, like a kid, like I haven’t had in a while. I got very tired because I was going to the limit, as we saw throughout the race, but it was the only way to be there. But I prefer do a race like this and finish like this, on the ground, rather than finish tenth”.

“The problem is that I saw the podium very close and I knew that, if Jorge had passed me, Zarco would certainly have passed me too on the straight”, continued Marc. “That’s where I made the only mistake of the race. But we showed we were there, that we had speed. It cost me too much to overtake though and I had to do it in too risky spots.”

Furthermore, Marquez recalled that to fight for the championship, it is necessary to improve the Honda: “The points that I could have scored would have been important for the championship, but to fight and win the World Championship, the bike must improve. In the garage, I already said that I am ready, like I haven’t been for a long time. But you can’t go to the limit in every race. This time we saved ourselves with the hard front tyre. The most important thing for me now is to prove to myself that I’m there, and wait for the little things come from Japan,” he admitted.

Finally, after testing the Kalex chassis this weekend, Marquez concluded that it’s not the solution, along the lines of his teammate Joan Mir: “The new chassis brings something, but it’s not the solution. I don’t know if the solution will come.” or less this season. I’m very demanding of myself and I’ll prepare as much as possible for the next three races. In the World Championship we’re far away, and when you lose three races, the title is an unrealistic goal, but I’ll continue to give my best.” he concluded.