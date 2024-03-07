The Qatar Grand Prix marks the beginning of a new era: that of Marc Marquez astride the Ducati. The eight-time world champion wears the Gresini colors and we see him in a completely new situation compared to the one we were used to. However, something does not change; expectations on him are always high, perhaps exaggeratedly in this case, according to the reality that the driver from Cervera describes.

It's a smiling and relaxed Marc who presents himself to the press microphones on the Thursday of the Qatar Grand Prix. Physically he is recovered and the winter tests were important to gather information and understand what state he is in at Lusail: “We had a good, stable and constant pre-season, which was what I was looking for. There are still many doubts to resolve, it will be the first weekend with the Ducati, in which I will ride in a group. I will have to control my instinct to ride as I rode the Honda, but I will concentrate as I did in the tests, even if it was easier there, because I had more time to understand how to ride the bike.”

By many, Marquez was considered one of the favorites for the race and many went as far as to say that he could be capable of fighting for the title. However, the Gresini rider himself dampens the expectations that have been created about him. Despite having the most coveted bike on the grid, he is still getting to know it and says it takes time.

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I understand that there are expectations on me and my results,” says Marc. “For this I am very grateful, but in the end I am aware of where I come from, how I am and the steps forward that need to be made. Little by little I have to rebuild my confidence, I have to conquer these sensations on the bike to grow and get closer to the top riders. At the moment, looking at the tests, there are at least four, five or six riders who are going faster.”

Qatar brings back good memories for the Gresini team, in 2022 it triumphed with Enea Bastianini (who then won other races) and last year it celebrated the success of Fabio Di Giannantonio. However, this is not enough for Marc to place himself among the favorites in Lusail: “Enea won four races with this team two years ago, Diggia he won last year. But I'm Marc, so neither Bastianini nor Di Giannantonio came from where I come from. You can also have a great list of successes, but in sport you live in the present, not in the past.”

Marquez's real goal now is to grow, but he knows that testing and racing are two very different realities: “I'm a rider who has crashed every year with any bike. I'm looking for the limit, but in tests you have all the patience in the world, even with experience you manage it differently. But in the race there is a moment when you have to push, in qualifying, in the race… That's where I have to see where we are at.”

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“There will be days, as happened in the tests, in which we will be 14th, others we will be in front. We hope that during the season there will be more tendency to be at the front. But the world doesn't end at the first race, it's just the beginning of our journey. It's clear that being in front is better than being behind, but I don't start with the idea of ​​making the podium, because it's not realistic. We can't do that or win races. Let's see if we can get fifth or sixth, but we'll see what happens over the weekend,” he explains.

In this way, Marquez chases away any possible pressure that may arise during the weekend: “I'm almost calmer than any other year. The butterflies in my stomach and the pressure are always there, but this year, as much as I want to stay ahead, I am calm and relaxed. This is because I was realistic when I chose this option and with clear goals. I have it in my head. I know there will be good and not so good moments. There will be days when I won't get into Q2 and others when I'll be on the front row.”