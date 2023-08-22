The 62-point lead that Pecco Bagnaia now boasts over Jorge Martin, second classified and direct rival, allows Ducati to face the second half of the season in complete tranquillity. Not only for his own advantage, but also for the authority he shows every time he takes to the track: in the last five rounds, Bagnaia has won three races on Sunday, finishing the other two in second position, as well as having conquered two successes in the Sprints and as many second places.

The reigning world champion is in the best form of his career, a sensation also confirmed by the pace shown in Austria, where in addition to winning both Saturday and Sunday, he commanded both races from start to finish starting from pole position. On Sunday, Fabio Quartararo drew a parallel between Bagnaia’s dominance and what Max Verstappen is implementing in the Formula 1 World Championship, where he is flying towards his third consecutive title with Red Bull.

If there’s anyone who knows perfectly how the Piedmontese feels, it’s Marc Marquez. The Spaniard, who is going through a completely opposite situation to that of Bagnaia due to Honda’s lack of competitiveness, dominated strongly for several years, before being injured in Jerez in July 2020, when the ordeal from which he is still trying began To go out.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In 2014, without going too far, the Honda rider racked up ten consecutive wins on his way to the second of the six premier class titles on his palmarès. “I fully understand the feeling that Pecco is feeling now. He has a confidence in himself, in the project and in the bike that is incredible,” Marquez replied to Spielberg when asked by Motorsport.com about Bagnaia’s golden age.

“When the bike goes well you don’t touch anything, this allows you to concentrate on your riding. He feels practically invincible. When you’re in his situation, put the rubber soft, medium or hard and you’re fine too. You also get the fastest lap”, explained the Honda rider, 12th at the finish line at the Red Bull Ring. “Pecco is in a wonderful moment and he must make the most of it. When you enter this positive spiral, everything goes better, you get less tired and the races are shorter. We must congratulate him for having found this moment ”, he concluded.