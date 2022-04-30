The home track does not seem to bring great satisfaction to Marc Marquez, who still suffers from various difficulties and in qualifying does not go beyond fifth position. Apparently the second row is a good result for the eight-time world champion, who has been struggling with free practice since Friday. However, the Honda rider built his qualifying in the wake first to Pecco Bagnaia and then to Fabio Quartararo, never managing to complete a lap alone.

“When you follow a very fast driver and you can’t keep up with him, you are quite annoyed,” says Marquez. “But it is also true that this is not my case, luckily we are in a different mental situation, they were fast everywhere, they have another speed. I followed them because I know they are one step ahead of everyone, not just me, and today I tried to survive by staying behind them. I knew I could do a 38 “3 or 38” 4 by myself, but behind someone I was able to go two tenths faster. In some places, such as braking, I lose a little, but in the fast corners, where I struggle with the bike more, I gain. The race will be tough because it will be long and tomorrow will be hotter than today ”.

The Honda rider claims that this pull helped him in grabbing a second row that can favor him in the race, given the balance and closeness between all the riders: “It is true that starting from the second row is a help, because now in MotoGP if you are even one or two tenths slower you can easily finish 12th. So this position is good and it will be important for tomorrow, but the race will be completely different. When I set the time of 38 ”4 I had a tire of 27 laps, but the way I got the time is not the same as in the race. So in the warm-up I will try to understand more. We are not ready to fight for the win, a good result would be a top 5, but this too will be very difficult. Our current position is from fifth to tenth, we will try to fight ”.

The new RC213V is therefore not yet firmly in the hands of Marquez, who struggles to adapt and cannot push forward, which is why he is looking for a trail. In addition, the Jerez track is showing the various problems of Honda, which has returned to be particularly treacherous, especially at the front, so much so that it has three riders on the ground in FP3: “Surely the front is one of the problems and in mine case I don’t understand where the limit is. I always try to be precise, but I have to drive like this because otherwise I fall a lot. I must not exaggerate, I must not make mistakes. It’s the only way that makes me able to ride with a steady, slow but steady pace ”.

In spite of what was shown in the pre-season, the start of 2022 was really uphill not only for Marc but for Honda in general, which does not seem to have made great strides since Lusail: “It is true that with this bike ‘it’s a big difference, you have to drive differently. Yesterday I said we needed to work to adapt the bike to my riding style, but with this bike I can’t ride like that. Today we went back to the way the bike wants to be ridden and that’s what I did, with the base of the other Hondas, more or less. But it’s also true that in my case I struggle a lot with the front, the turning is slow. This is where we need to understand why as soon as I try to push a little harder it’s easy to fall ”.

“I’m not disappointed, because I know it’s been a big change,” he says, referring to the new Honda. “I’ve heard some comments, but I agree with the change. It is true that with the other bike everything was more natural, it is a bike that I have ridden since 2013, there have been small changes, but the character has always been the same. Now there is a big change and Honda is also trying to understand a lot of things. Pol for example drives differently. He is fast, even if he starts 13th, maybe he drives even better than me, because I think he drives in a similar way to how he drove the KTM. It is an aspect of the driving style that I need to improve ”.

Despite the obvious difficulties, Marquez appears calm: “We are frustrated when expectations are too high. Today my goal was the third row and I’m second, so I’m happy. Yesterday I was 15th and in Portimao I was 16 seconds behind the leader, so the target must always be optimistic, but at the same time try to get what you can. Tomorrow we can do a fifth, sixth or seventh position with a good race. Obviously today I would like to say that I can be ready to win, to fight for the podium, but that’s not the case. The past is past, now we are in the present. In the past everything was easier, now it’s complicated ”.