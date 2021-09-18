Following Aragon’s second place, the spotlights were very much on Marc Marquez for the Misano weekend. However, the Honda home rider, still very disabled in the shoulder and humerus of his right arm, inevitably travels on alternating current. In qualifying, however, thanks to his proverbial shrewdness, he still managed to harpoon a good one seventh position on the grid. A significant result also because it is seasoned by the now ‘usual’ crash, which this time came at the end of Q2.

After the first qualifying round, the eight-time world champion used the wake of test driver and teammate Stefan Bradl to overcome the first cut of the day: “With HRC we made a really nice strategy, so I want to say thanks to the team and Bradl because he was the one who opened the track for me. – recognized Marquez – in Q2 I pushed again and was able to do a good lap. I’m happy because I struggled a lot on this circuit. We are not very far from the top considering all of this“.

To the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP then, Marquez did i congratulations to Pecco Bagnaia, poleman of the day that he himself had tried to ‘tail’ during Q2. In following the Ducati rider, however, Marquez slipped at the end of the session. “I saw two Ducatis passing by and I started following them. I saw later that I was behind Bagnaia, but he was really strong. Today and I think also tomorrow, if it is dry, it is on another level. He is driving very well “, admitted the multiple world champion.

Sixth place for the other Honda, that of Pol Espargarò: “The sixth position is good but our distance from Bagnaia is a little too big for my taste – commented – tomorrow will be a difficult race because Ducati seems to have something more here, but I think we can fight behind them in the race. It can be very difficult to overtake, so starting from the second row is really important. We have to make a good start, fight and see what is possible “he concluded.