Marc Márquez was not expecting an easy Saturday during the British Grand Prix. However, the middle day turned out to be more difficult than expected. The eight-times world champion has taken a conservative stance at Silverstone this weekend, especially bearing in mind all the crashes he suffered at Sachsenring and Assen ahead of the summer break. So it was for him on British soil too, where he tried not to take any risks in the first sprint race after the MotoGP return from the summer break.

After failing to pass the session in Q1 and qualifying only fourteenth, the Spanish rider noticed right from the start of the sprint that his Honda also had the same problems in the wet that it had already encountered in the dry. Knowing that the prize wouldn’t have been too generous even if he had put all his talent into play by trying to go over the limit, Marquez opted for a conservative approach, finishing 18th, behind teammate Joan Mir.

At the end of the race, the Spaniard admitted that he hadn’t expected such a difficult race and admitted that, for this reason, he approached it in a more relaxed way, so much so that he treated it as a training session. “I didn’t expect to go so badly, but this time we have reconfirmed that the problems in the dry also occur in the wet,” he told various media outlets, including Motorsport.com.

“When I noticed that the feeling wasn’t good, I calmed down and treated it like a free practice session. I decided to follow Mir to give information to Honda. Following the others, we lose acceleration; following Mir, I don’t lose anything”. explained the rider from Cervera, before adding that even if he had pushed, he would not have finished in the points.

“If you crash once during the weekend, the risk is lower than if you crash four times. If I had risked, I would have finished fourteenth at the latest.”

The multiple champion minimized the importance of having maintained a conservative attitude, as the gap from the leaders doesn’t interest him at the moment, and once again asked the golden wing brand to give him a clear path on which to build a new bike competitive: “It doesn’t matter if I finish 20 seconds behind or 29 seconds behind. It’s not my job to say if the bike needs to be improved or thrown away. I’m not an engineer, and in Japan there must be people who know where to go.”

Furthermore, Marquez also recalled the five crashes suffered at the Sachsenring, underlining that that bad experience must be used to improve: “In six races I broke three bones and a ligament. I opened the window and thought there was a possibility, but then the feeling was not there [nella sprint]. The experience of what happened in Germany must serve something.”

Finally, he said he was very happy for his brother’s victory in the sprint race: “I’m very happy for Alex, who was close to leaving the MotoGP this year and showed he’s at a good level”, he concluded.