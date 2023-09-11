The Honda rider made a first outing on the track with this year’s Honda to check the state of the track, and in his second stint, with the bike that HRC brought to Misano as the 2024 prototype, things started to go bad: he didn’t set lap times and after four outings the team announced that Marc Marquez would speak during the lunch break. Not exactly the best of omens.

And in fact, as happened in Valencia last year, Marquez explained: “There are new faces in the garage, they have brought new engineers: an aerodynamic engineer from F1 and a new project leader, but the bike has the same problems and not we are making better times”, was the sentence.

Now that the track has given its ruling, the time seems to have come for Marc to make a decision on his future. And once again he amazed.

“I don’t have two plans, I have three: plan A, plan B and plan C,” he said when asked about the future and the decision on where he will run next year. “We will try to drag out the decision as long as possible”, a decision that, for the moment, “is only up to me and the people I trust the most, that is, one or two other people”. Which would leave the team, the sponsors and even its manager and representative team out of the equation.

“We tested the prototype on the track and yes, it is a different bike in terms of riding position, sensations on the bike. But the main problems are still the same. Performance and lap times, which are the main thing in this sport , they are the same. So we have to keep working.”

“The decisions, and there are several, are very clear, we will finish the test, we will go home and we will calmly think about everything.”

“In a test a rider always expects a lot and takes a step forward, other times you see that the feeling is not good because the bike is new, but time comes and you get used to it. But in this case the lap time is similar, It’s better to have this feeling now and have room to react for the future.”

“I leave room for maneuver to the Japanese, I don’t want words, I want facts. Time passes, I don’t want promises, I want facts. Little by little I hope that these facts arrive, so that I can continue to be motivated and committed to Honda until when I’m with them with the project. In terms of performance on the track, we haven’t seen it, but in terms of new faces we have seen it. We won’t have many more outings this afternoon, but we’ll see if we get this reaction.”

“The theory is always that the changes are for the better, but then you have to see the practice, which is why I say that the PDFs are beautiful, but the important thing is the result and what we saw in this test is that we have not improved the performance on the track”.

