As soon as the traffic lights that started the Grand Prix of the Americas went out, a motorcycle could be seen standing still in the middle of the grid. It was immediately clear that it was Marc Marquez’s Honda, starting from the third row in ninth position. The Spaniard saw ten drivers overtake him before his RC213V reacted to the lack of power.

From that moment, Marquez started a crazy comeback that took him up to sixth position, also beating the record for the fastest lap in the race, which was then shattered by the winner Enea Bastianini a few laps later. The Spaniard arrived in Austin after missing the last two races to recover from a new episode of diplopia, but no one doubts the fact that without that problem at the start he would have fought for the victory: “I never like to say that if I didn’t have had a problem I could have won, but I had the pace to do it, or at least to fight. I certainly could have been on the podium ”.

The eight-time world champion explains the problem he had on his Honda: “It all comes together, when one thing doesn’t happen another happens, we had a mechanical problem on the bike, Honda is investigating to understand what happened. I was on the grid and saw a strange message on the dashboard, the bike was not going well until I got to the first corner. Then, turning off the front holeshot, everything worked normally. There we started our race, I began to overtake, to recover. It was a good race, when you start like this behind there is no management, you give everything and this is what I did ”.

However, in the final part of the race, the Catalan accused the effort: “When there were five or six laps left, the body said enough and there I concentrated on finishing the race, collecting the points for sixth place. The important thing is to go away better than how I arrived ”. A week ago, in fact, no one knew if Marquez had been in Austin, but the driver wanted to return to his talisman circuit to test himself.

“I had a solid weekend, risking the right amount, I did what was necessary when it was needed, I did a few fast laps, I wanted to have a solid weekend and I succeeded. The mechanical problem at the start was a problem, but the important thing is that we reacted well, I was last and I got to fight with Fanio Quartararo. I found the confidence, which was what I was looking for on this track that I like so much. We have found the weak point of the bike and Honda must start working from tomorrow to improve in view of the next races ”, concluded Marquez sending a clear message to the HRC engineers.