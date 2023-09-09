A great protagonist of the market and at the center of speculation on a possible farewell to Honda, Marc Marquez does not make any public statements, on the contrary. He has fun with those who believe that he will respect the year of his remaining contract with Honda and with those who take for granted that in 2024 he will race with the Gresini team’s Ducati together with his brother Alex.

Until the future is made public, the rider from Cervera takes to the track and is the best of the classifieds driving the RC213V. This Saturday history repeated itself in the Sprint, which finished in tenth position, 11 seconds behind the winner Jorge Martin after starting from ninth place.

“That the other Hondas are suffering more than me worries me, but at the same time it reassures me,” declared Marquez. With this statement, he wants to clarify that his speed is there and that the bike he rides does not allow him to materialize it in results. The Spaniard, who on Monday will get on the new bike that Honda has designed for 2024, spent most of his time in the big group. He then let his brother overtake him so as to attack him and open a hole between himself and his rivals who were following him.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“The day wasn’t bad, we’re not like Montmelo. The problem is how we do things. On Friday I rode with the other Hondas, but today I did extra and this entails a risk on a physical level,” she summed up. “I’m happy, I see myself as fast, but when I get back to the garage I’m tenth,” reflected the Catalan, who underlined the impossibility of replicating what was done in the Sprint on Sunday. “Tomorrow I won’t be able to ride like this all the time. I have to gain everything by braking and that overloads you.”

The prototype with which Stefan Bradl is riding at Misano is visibly different from the rest of the Hondas. This, according to Marquez, would explain why the Japanese of the golden wing brand did not allow his telemetry to be compared with that of the German: “The Japanese did not want us to compare our data here with those of Bradl. Maybe because, sometimes, a different bike can be confusing. If Bradl were faster, I would push, but that’s not the case.”