Marc Marquez he closed the French GP in sixth place, confirming a trend that has been going on since the beginning of the season: in the five races he played this year, the Cervera phenomenon has always fluctuated between fourth and sixth place. A good way to limit the damage and gnaw, albeit very slowly, some positions in the general classification of the championship. But for those used to dominating races and seasons without interruption, this cannot be an acceptable routine. After the race, the Spanish centaur tried to make a complete analysis of the situation, recognizing his limitations, driving and physical, but also pointing the finger at the disappointing performance by Honda.

“The race went as I imagined it would be – declared Marquez a Sky Sport MotoGP – I finished sixth, but I could have been seventh without Bagnaia’s crash, or ninth without the two Suzuki crashes. I was far from the first. Then today I woke up and I was already cold and sick, but it wouldn’t have changed much. Yesterday the pace was not good and even today in the race we could not take a step forward. We could have done it if it had rained, but it didn’t. Our position is this, between sixth and ninth. Our race was to take a little risk at the beginning, but then go easy. We have to understand many things – concluded the six-time world champion in the premier class – how to improve the bike, but also how to improve myself. I have to drive better, I am not driving the way I like it, but for the moment it is. And the bike must also take a step forward. I’m certainly not riding well, but every race I’m a first Honda. But this is not my goal, my goal is to fight for the top places “.