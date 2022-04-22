After the great comeback built two weeks ago in Austin, where he moved from last to sixth, Marc Marquez arrived in Portugal and dominated the first day of free practice, conditioned by the rain. Behind him was Pol Espargaro, his teammate in HRC. However, the eight-time world champion’s first place in the times table is relative, especially if we take into account the fact that no rain is expected on Sunday.

Net of this good result, the sensations of the Catalan riding the RC213V were positive and, even if for many it sounds strange, the climate this time worked in his favor, because it gave him breath, given his still not optimal physical condition. : “In wet conditions, the physical effort is less. From the first laps I was already feeling more or less good. If we consider that it won’t rain on Sunday, we shouldn’t take this result too seriously. But it is always better to finish in front than to be 10th or 15th. But the enthusiasm would be greater if we had run in the dry ”.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez is still looking for a way to make a completely different prototype his own from the previous ones he rode: “After the winter and the pre-season, you know the bike. But this one drives differently than previous Hondas, in another direction. For some riders it may be easier or more natural, but I have to bring it to my territory ”.

“Honda and the team are working. In Austin we added some things, others will arrive in testing after Jerez. Each driver has his own driving style, his strengths or weaknesses. But what you can do is adapt ”, said Marquez before underlining an important aspect. “I don’t ride like in 2019, but it’s not for the bike, it’s for my body”.

One of the aspects in which Marquez and Espargaro agree is underlining the step forward made by the 2022 bike in terms of safety. After this Friday, the impression is that it is also in the wet: “This bike, in wet track conditions, is equally fast, but it is safer”.