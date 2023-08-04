After a summer break that seemed more than necessary, Marc Marquez returned to action on Friday for the first day of practice for the MotoGP British Grand Prix. The eight-times world champion gave his all to try to start in the best possible way, but he encountered his first setback: on Saturday he will have to go through Q1.

In an intense time attack in Friday afternoon practice, the only ones that now count for the direct passage to Q2, the driver from Cervera set a time of 1’59″455, which placed him in 13th position, just behind to the two Yamaha riders, once again highlighting the problems of the Japanese brands.Although the time was sufficient to be the best Honda rider, the #93 finished just under two tenths off the time needed to pass the cut, made by his brother Alex with the Gresini Racing Ducati.

At the end of free practice, Márquez spoke to the media and explained that his main objective at the moment is to find a good technical base on his bike, which will allow him to grow. This led him not to push as hard as at the Sachsenring or Assen, although he acknowledged he didn’t hold back anything to try and get into the top 10.

“I have the motivation to find the basis of the bike, which was today’s goal. But today I didn’t feel comfortable pushing and I didn’t push,” he began at the press conference, speaking to Motorsport.com, “My the goal is not to start 13th or 18th, but to find a base. Today I didn’t have any scares and that’s the positive aspect,” he said positively.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Spaniard said he rode the Portimão bike, which he rode in the first race of the current campaign, at Silverstone on Friday, trying to “find a base”. For this reason he didn’t push hard, but also because he didn’t fully recover from the injuries he suffered in Germany and Holland.

Marquez himself underlined this, after being seen cautiously getting off the bike during the two sessions on Friday, a weakness he didn’t want to show publicly: “I’m not 100% physically. I was hoping not to show people my physical limits. I have pain in my right adductor, probably from my ankle. We managed to save the situation,” he admitted.

Finally, the multiple champion summed up the day as risk management, even if he is aware that he will end up taking risks when the time comes: “I took a risk to finish 13th; I didn’t save anything. I managed the risk. And the crashes will come. this is MotoGP”, he concluded.

Read also: