Marc Marquez is going through one of the most delicate moments of his racing career, and this is something he cannot hide. You can see it in his gestures and, although he keeps things to himself, he doesn’t even make a great effort to hide it.

It’s not easy to hear Spaniard talking about fear and lack of trust, and these two terms have come out of his mouth on several occasions since he landed in the US on Wednesday.

The frightening accident he suffered during the Warm-Up in Mandalika, the second stage of the calendar, which forced him to lose the race in Indonesia and last Sunday’s in Argentina, has recreated the diplopia (double view), which it had already forced him to lose the last two races of 2021. The blow to morale, however, was greater than the physical one after the accident in Indonesia.

“In qualifying I didn’t believe in myself, it’s very easy. All weekend I had worked well on my pace. But in Q2 I ran into traffic, then I didn’t want to push. With the second tire I had some problems. that prevented me from pushing as much as I wanted. The first row would not have been possible, but I think the second row was within my reach. Luckily I start ninth, because it was my worst lap “, explained the Honda rider to the end of the day.

After qualifying, Fabio Quartararo indicated the Spaniard as the first favorite for Sunday’s victory, despite starting from the back of the third row.

“I can’t be the favorite starting ninth. If you think about it, I had a very strange weekend. But it was the only way to survive. I only did a couple of laps on Friday and a couple of laps in qualifying. But the only one. normal session was FP4, in which I tried to figure out what my pace was. This is the way I have to work right now. “

Despite his quick return after less than 20 days of absence with a new episode of double vision, Marc cannot forget the terrible accident suffered in Mandalika, which forced him to lose two races.

“I’m back from one of the worst weekends of my life, from a bad accident. I said on Thursday, that I didn’t have a good feeling. In that context it’s normal for a person to have doubts,” admitted Marc, who didn’t. never showed any signs of fear.

“When I put the new tires on in qualifying, I didn’t feel comfortable, I was a little scared and I didn’t push very hard,” said the driver, keeping his tone sincere.

“I took the same risks as in Indonesia, but there every time I put new tires on I went to the ground. After a weekend like Indonesia, after being out for two weeks, not physically but in my head, be it’s very important here. But I can’t focus the weekend on attacking. “

Despite the physical and emotional component of the situation, even the characteristics of the new Honda RC213V 2022 do not help the rider’s style.

“Honda is working to have a bike that is competitive on European circuits, which are smaller. This bike needs a lot of room to turn and to take advantage of the rear grip. This is not Honda’s DNA,” he warned.

“A lot of what happens tomorrow will depend on the start and the first lap. But we have to take the risk, because I’m here to race,” he concluded.