After two and a half years of injuries and four operations, Marc Marquez was able to return to motocross, his favorite sport and one of the training that most helps him prepare as a MotoGP rider. The Honda rider explained on Thursday, at the Valencia Grand Prix preview, that being able to re-integrate the sport into his preparation routine is a step towards his goal of returning to “normal life”.

“I was able to do motocross, which is a big step forward in my recovery, another step towards where I want to go, which is to have the same life, the same method and the same way of training that I had before. Maybe adapting some things, but the more similar, the better, “he explained.

“Between the races in Malaysia and Thailand it took me a long time to recover, especially to get rid of the discomfort in my muscles, which were very overloaded. But from Malaysia to Valencia the discomfort decreased very quickly and this allowed me to do motocross. I’m not yet ready to go as fast as I would like (with the dirt bike), but it’s an extra step that I’ll gradually introduce if everything goes well, it’s very good, “said the Catalan.

With eight World Championships under their belt, six of which in the premier class, few can know the sensations that the riders fighting for the MotoGP titles, Pecco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo, separated by 23 points, and the Moto2, Augusto Fernández and Ai Ogura, separated by 9.5 points.

“If I were Augusto or Pecco I would manage the weekend until Sunday as usual, pushing as hard as possible. Sunday, if I were Pecco I would just finish the race, a championship is a championship, he has already risked in Malaysia, here he just has to finish. and it doesn’t matter the result. If it’s Augusto, you have to see the feelings and choose whether to go check on Ogura or try to stay ahead. He has two options that would allow him to win. Personally, I see both of them as champions on Sunday, “he predicted.

In both races there will be only two drivers, one for each race, fighting for the title. After the disastrous 2015, there has been a lot of talk about how other riders should interact on the track with those vying for the crown, and Marc has expressed his opinion on how they think they should.

“It depends on the character of each rider, on how ambitious he is. In Malaysia we saw Jake Dixon fight with Augusto. Dixon wanted a podium and he got it, he didn’t do anything outside the rules. I remember that in the past races in Australia. , when I was playing the championship, I raced in a group and I had the tire marks of my opponents on the suit. It happened, yes, so what? Others want to finish the year in a positive way and fight hard, especially if they have options. No one is going to throw anyone out of the race, but no one is going to give up on anything. We’ll see on Sunday, but I think MotoGP is practically taken for granted. “

Finally, this weekend sees the exit from the World Championship of a historic team like Suzuki, world champion two years ago and winner of races until the end. A confusing message for the fans.

“Suzuki didn’t explain why they are leaving, they should be the ones to explain exactly why they are leaving. As a rider it’s a shame, it’s sad that the factories are leaving. In the future, more could come, sure, hopefully. a company like Suzuki, which has suffered for many years, which has won, which has a winning bike, if it goes away it’s a shame. But the explanations should be given by them, I do not interfere because I have not been involved in project “, concluded the Cervera rider.