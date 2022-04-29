On the track that with the dramatic accident of 2020 made it a career watershed, the weekend of the Spanish GP in Marc Marquez it opened definitely uphill. The Honda home champion in fact crashed twice during PL2 in the space of a few moments, slipping in sequence first curve 6 and then curve 9 before receiving a ride on a scooter from former teammate Dani Pedrosa, who brought him back to the pits. Thanks to the double crash, the Spanish centaur in the ranking ended the day very far from the top, settling in 19th position in the combined ranking.

“Today we took a bit of a risk to try out some great adaptations – commented # 93 at the end of the day, highlighting the great experimental work carried out by the team on his bike – in the morning I rode more or less with the same bike, in order to build my pace as the track was not in the best conditions. In the afternoon, however, I tried other things. Unfortunately I fell on the bike I felt good with and I couldn’t continue. The second bike was a big change. We were trying some things and it didn’t feel good on it. We need to improve and reduce the gap to the leaders. Tomorrow will be the day in which to return to the configuration we know in order to collect as much as possible, pending the tests on Monday “.

Better than Marquez, in terms of times, he did Pol Espargarò. The native of Granolleres finished in seventh place in the PL2. A result that at the moment would guarantee him direct access to Q2. The second driver of the HRC team, however, is aware of the fact that there is still a lot of work to be done. “It’s time to focus on riding the bike as best as possible, so as to stay ahead: this is the goal of the weekend – commented the Spaniard – we are here to do our best and keep working and that’s what we did today. There were some things we tried during FP1 and FP2, but during a race weekend you have a tight time frame, so you have to find the right balance. Our pace is quite good, but we need to improve our speed on the flying lap a bit. Collect half a second from Fabio [Quartararo] that’s a little too much. However, there are some aspects that are working, so we can be satisfied with the start we have had “.