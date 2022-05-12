Marc Marquez was asked on the eve of the French Grand Prix, which will take place this weekend at Le Mans, on the stroke of Suzuki, who will leave MotoGP at the end of this season. “It’s very bad news for the championship, it’s not good for a manufacturer to leave, the more there are on the grid the better,” said the Honda rider.

Marc himself observed an immediate consequence of the decision of the House of Hamamatsu: “It is clear that this decision will shake the market, now there are two great free drivers. Suzuki is a great project that has worked a lot and has evolved a lot. This means that there are great engineers and mechanics in there and this will ride in the paddock, they will look for work ”.

One of the chain reactions of Suzuki’s closure at the end of the year is that Joan Mir’s name resonates strongly as I arrive in Honda in place of Pol Espargaro and companion of Marc Marquez, who instead has a contract until 2024: “Logically Mir is a great driver, he is world champion. He is also a great driver Rins, as well as Pol ”.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“But I know that Honda will always try to have the best structure in general, I have a contract and I don’t decide my teammate nor do I want to intervene. Honda will try to find the best that it believes can create a competitive team, because if one doesn’t win, the other wins. In any team, the dream is that both riders are in the front ”, continues the eight-time world champion.

During the press conference on Thursday at Le Mans, Marquez used the expression “in my current state” without clarifying whether he was referring to the body or to the bike: “I speak in general, not just concretely. I am referring to the confidence with the bike, to the physical state. The results have been progressing in the last few races, but we need to give an extra boost if we want to start fighting for the podium positions. I don’t say win, but I say podium, let’s see if we can take this step “.

Marquez arrives at Le Mans after a Jerez test in which the sensations were positive at the beginning: “They were good, but any rider always wants more and expects something more. Honda engineers also want more. Things have been tried, some have worked, some have not, as happens in all tests. But the key is to continue to insist and to evolve ”.