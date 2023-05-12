The Honda rider made his long-awaited return to the track on Friday at Le Mans after more than a month out due to injury. Marquez ended Friday in eighth place overall and secured a direct passage to Q2 on Saturday morning.

The eight-times world champion also tested Honda’s new Kalex chassis for the first time, with which he set his best time of the day, with the Japanese manufacturer still trying to improve the RC213V after a complicated season.

While he thinks it’s a marked improvement, he admitted it’s not the magic fix Honda needs to cure all its problems and get back to the front on the grid.

“It’s another step forward in some areas of this circuit, but we need more steps forward,” warned Marquez when asked by Motorsport.com if he believed the new chassis was the solution to Honda’s problems.

“It’s not the only step we need. We need other steps. However, we still lose too much. We rely too much on the brakes, because we lose acceleration on the straights. For this reason we push a lot on the front and that’s why the Hondas drop too much.”

“But this is the way forward, and I’m a rider who will keep pushing to try and figure out the way forward.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez crashed twice today: once in FP1 and once again at the end of FP2 while trying to secure a place in Q2.

Even considering that he has already missed three races through injury, Marquez felt that not returning to his usual riding style would go against his nature.

“I know that 90% of the pilots approach it calmly and step by step,” he said. “But I’m not like that and if I come back it’s because I’m ready to race, push and work for the team.”

“And working for the team means riding the bike to the limit. Of course, I could accept being half a second slower than the other Hondas and being out of Q2, but that’s not my way of doing it.”

“Today I managed the limits. The only incident that could have been avoided was the one in the morning, but it was related to the choice of tyres. It was the one that I told myself it wasn’t necessary.”

“But the incident in the afternoon, when I went onto the straight I was eighth, so I pushed. I said to myself: ‘I’ll try to improve the lap time’ because that way I’ll be in Q2. Otherwise there will be a yellow flag and they won’t improve, so …” he concluded.