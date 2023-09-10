Marc Marquez concluded the best race of his season by crossing the finish line in seventh place, 13 seconds behind winner Jorge Martin, but above all giving the impression that he was having fun driving and that he somehow felt competitive. “I was completely destroyed, but apart from that, we were running on the soft tire which was the right choice, we did three quarters of the race well, then in the end we struggled with the soft”.

“I felt comfortable, I think I had the perfect race and it’s strange to say this because I finished seventh. I spent a lot of energy trying to catch Vinales, I wanted to get to him and hold on. But when I arrived I was already over the limit and I had to stop so as not to fall. In the end I had to defend myself from those coming from behind and I got a seventh position which is not good, but not bad either,” he said.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Subsequently, Jorge Lorenzo in the interview with DAZN asked him directly if he could confirm Honda one hundred percent next year: “Tomorrow we have a very important test, let’s try the new bike, it’s the one that Stefan Bradl used this weekend. From there, words are no longer needed, only facts and there must be facts to continue with Honda. Is that clear?”, Marc asked Jorge, who replied no.

“I want to see the facts, and not just tomorrow in the tests. PDFs are no longer valid and we will have to look at the facts. In a project the pilot must choose the facts, not the words.” On the deadline for deciding, she left the door open: “The limit will be seen. A pilot has a birthday and every time there is one less left.”

Marc then proved very firm: “What you look for in a test is performance, being able to go faster. Everything will depend on the performance. Bradl used the new bike, but the performance didn’t change too much.” In this regard, he stated that “Honda has been promising me things for too long. Tomorrow I’ll test a bike they’ve been working on for a year. I have my timing and my theories, but a rider has a birthday and every time there is one less.”