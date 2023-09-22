Honda is having a complicated season, with Joan Mir not scoring points since the first grand prix of 2023, in Portugal in March. At the MotoGP debut on the Buddh International Circuit on Friday, the RC213V proved to be competitive in the hands of Marc Marquez and the Majorcan, who placed fourth and tenth respectively in the combined standings, grabbing the top 10, and therefore access headed into Q2.

Mir, who felt the weekend would be difficult as Honda had not brought the 2024 chassis tested at Misano that he felt best with, admitted that Friday was “mentally very good” for him. But he warned that the pace shown by Honda “is not real”, as everyone is still getting used to the new circuit. “Well, I think this is not entirely real, let’s say, because it is a new track,” said the 2020 world champion. “I think in this type of situation you can make a little more difference in terms of driving style.”

“We still have margin for improvement on this track, but so do the other bikes. Like in Misano, it’s more difficult to get that extra tenth. I think that here in India there is more margin for everyone. Furthermore, I like the track and today we worked quite well. I think the Misano test was very useful for me and for the team”, continues Mir.

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

To cope with the higher temperatures, Michelin has brought a stiffer rear tire casing to India. When it was used in Austria, Mir crashed during the Sunday race and could only qualify 16th, while Marquez was 18th on the grid and achieved 12th place in that same race. The Majorcan noted that Honda’s pace with this tire was “unexpected”, but that everyone is struggling and this minimizes Honda’s usual disadvantage.

Marquez was also surprised by the Honda’s performance with this rear tyre, but admits to “losing a lot” when exiting corners. “This was my main surprise, because the harder casing doesn’t work very well with our bike, and especially for my riding style,” he stated. “Because for my riding style I go very fast and I rely on the support of the rear”.

“When I have a harder carcass, I can’t stop the bike with both wheels because the rear has less grip. I’m happy and surprised that I managed to do well today, because I adapted my riding style by doing the opposite of what I feel. But it is true that we are losing in many areas, at the exit of the last corner, at the exit points we are losing a lot, we are braking very late and it is not the way to do 21 laps”, claims the eight-time world champion.

Marquez also noted that part of his and Mir’s pace at the Buddh track is simply due to the fact that the best riders are able to make a difference on a new circuit. “In the end it’s the same bike, but for me Joan is a very talented rider and when you come to new circuits, talented riders can make the difference,” he said. “And especially this morning we were very competitive, in the afternoon we were further back, we did the lap behind Marco Bezzecchi because with the Honda if you don’t follow someone it’s very difficult to set the lap time, and we’re both in Q2. But if you check Fabio Quartararo also entered Q2. So, when you arrive at a new circuit, talented riders easily go to the limit.”