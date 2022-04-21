The Portimao stage marks the start of the European season for MotoGP and is a race of great interest in particular for Marc Marquez. After missing two rounds for the return of the diplopia, the Spanish champion made his return to Austin and the spectacle was not lacking. Fallen to last place due to a technical problem that slowed him down from the start, the eight-time world champion climbed up to sixth place. Although he is 13th in the world championship standings and has only played two out of four races, many consider Marquez still in full battle for the World Championship. Thanks to a very balanced championship without a master and to the talent of the native of Cervera, who emerges despite all the physical ailments.

Speaking at the press conference, Marquez recalled the Portuguese round of 12 months ago, which marked his return to competitions after a year of absence. The second visit to the Portuguese circuit, in the penultimate round of 2021, the Honda home rider instead skipped it, due to vision problems. “Last year it was a nice return to Portimao, after a long absence. Last season was not easy – explained the Iberian centaur – I have had many ups and downs and various injuries. This year we are here to compete. I don’t have many references, because I only shot here once and in a bit precarious conditions. But Alex and Pol here had been quick last time. We need to understand the new bike and understand if we can continue with what we did in Austin or if we have to change “explained Marquez.

The Spaniard, however, more than anything else, seemed not to want to focus too much attention on himself: “The important thing is to approach the weekend without too many expectations – he continued – trying to understand the bike and the track. After the warm-up we will really start to take stock of the situation. I like the layout, I like the fact that there are many ups and downs, blind and different curves, even in the shape. You have to go with the flow and I had some problems last year. If you find the ‘flow’ then everything is easier, but if you struggle with the bike it becomes more difficult. It will be an unstable weekend from a meteorological point of view and that too will be a theme. But the most important thing for me is to understand how the bike will behave on a European circuit, therefore shorter and narrower, where you need to be more precise. Now I feel ready but my best position has been fifth so far. So I can’t think about winning right away. In MotoGP you have to proceed step by step “concluded Marquez.