“Whether it is for the sixth, for the fourth, or for any position, once again I have shown that I fight by always giving everything. Fall avoided? It kept me on the Jerez crowd, it allowed me to continue and to conquer the fourth position “. Like this Marc Marquez to the microphones of DAZN commented on the rescue that evoked flashes of the invincible Marquez accustomed to dominating in MotoGP from 2013 to 2019 with 2015 as the only exception.

The eight-time world champion was not optimistic yesterday after Qualifying, yet today he was the protagonist of a vigorous and consistent race, ending in fourth position with a great overtaking on the last lap against Jack Miller with whom he fought throughout the race for what seemed to be the podium, then conquered by Aleix Espargarò who as soon as he managed to overtake Miller and Marquez ran away flying towards the third podium of the season. “I had to start well and it wasn’t like that – Marquez added – I touched with Miller and also with Aleix, I found myself in a sandwich ”. In fact, the HRC rider had to overtake Takaaki Nakagami in the early stages, thus putting Jack Miller in the sights for 20 laps.

The tightrope walker rescue heartens Marquez, even if he expects to succeed even in right-hand curves, those where the limbs burdened by the ordeal following the fracture of the humerus reported in 2020 in Jerez are put under strain: “It was nice to be able to stay standing, I forced the braking not to defend myself from Miller, but because I knew that Aleix could try. In the left turns I feel good, I expect now to succeed in those on the right as well. Tomorrow in the tests it will be important to work well ”.

In the drivers’ standings Marquez continues to lose from the top, even if the victory of Francesco Bagnaia meant that Fabio Quartaro put ‘only’ seven points between himself and the eight-time world champion. The reigning champion is now away 45 points in the standings by Marc Marquez, still dry of podiums in this 2022, but absolutely determined not to give up.